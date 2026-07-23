© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two Democrats seek Ann Arbor City Council 2nd Ward seat

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 23, 2026 at 7:53 AM EDT
Ann Arbor City Hall
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Hall

Early voting for the August 4th Primary Election begins on Saturday. There are two Democrats running for City Council in Ann Arbor’s Second Ward.

Sandy Aldrich has lived in Ann Arbor for over 22 years. She’s been endorsed by Mayor Christopher Taylor and all current council members. Aldrich emphasizes what she calls mindful growth and strong public communication.

Sandy Aldrich.
Sandy Aldrich
Sandy Aldrich.
“There’s nothing that can be done by consensus, so we know that, but I’d like to make sure that people feel heard and understood and then understand why the decisions were made when City Council makes a decision.”

Teesha Montague is an Ann Arbor native and longtime community organizer. She backs Yousef Rabhi for Mayor and has his support. She says the City Council isn’t listening to the concerns of the public.

Teesha Montague.
Teesha Montague
Teesha Montague.
“Many residents don’t feel heard, and they’re looking for new leadership. They want their voices heard, and they want a responsive council. They want someone who will engage with them.”

The winner of the primary will most likely replace Council member Chris Watson, who declined to run for reelection.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilSandy AldrichTeesha MontagueChris WatsonAugust Primary2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content
  • Washtenaw County Commissioner and Ann Arbor mayoral candidate Yousef Rabhi at the Timko Broadcast Center.
    WEMU News
    August Primary Race for Mayor of Ann Arbor: Yousef Rabhi
    Caroline MacGregor
    The August 4th primary elections are right around the corner. One of the most closely watched races in our region is the Democratic primary race for Mayor of Ann Arbor. Christopher Taylor is the Incumbent Mayor, seeking reelection for what will be his final term. His opponent, Yousef Rabhi, is a self-described “Democratic Socialist” and currently serves as a member of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners. WEMU's Caroline MacGregor spoke to Rabhi about his campaign and what his goals are for the city if he is elected.
  • Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor at the Timko Broadcast Center.
    WEMU News
    August Primary Race for Mayor of Ann Arbor: Christopher Taylor
    Caroline MacGregor
    The August 4th primary elections are right around the corner. One of the most closely watched races in our region is the Democratic primary race for Mayor of Ann Arbor. Christopher Taylor is the Incumbent Mayor, seeking reelection for what will be his final term. His opponent, Yousef Rabhi, is a self-described “Democratic Socialist” and currently serves as a member of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners. WEMU's Caroline MacGregor spoke to Taylor about his reelection campaign and what he has accomplished during his time in office.
  • WEMU News
    Two candidates vying for soon-to-be-open 3rd Ward seat on Ann Arbor City Council
    Kevin Meerschaert
    Early voting for the August Primary election begins on Saturday in Washtenaw County. In Ann Arbor, two Democrats are running for the open Third Ward seat on City Council. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.