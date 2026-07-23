Two Democrats seek Ann Arbor City Council 2nd Ward seat

Early voting for the August 4th Primary Election begins on Saturday. There are two Democrats running for City Council in Ann Arbor’s Second Ward.

Sandy Aldrich has lived in Ann Arbor for over 22 years. She’s been endorsed by Mayor Christopher Taylor and all current council members. Aldrich emphasizes what she calls mindful growth and strong public communication.

Sandy Aldrich Sandy Aldrich.

“There’s nothing that can be done by consensus, so we know that, but I’d like to make sure that people feel heard and understood and then understand why the decisions were made when City Council makes a decision.”

Teesha Montague is an Ann Arbor native and longtime community organizer. She backs Yousef Rabhi for Mayor and has his support. She says the City Council isn’t listening to the concerns of the public.

Teesha Montague Teesha Montague.

“Many residents don’t feel heard, and they’re looking for new leadership. They want their voices heard, and they want a responsive council. They want someone who will engage with them.”

The winner of the primary will most likely replace Council member Chris Watson, who declined to run for reelection.

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