Michigan state House candidate Bill Riney says he wants to bring change to Lansing

Democrat Bill Riney is challenging incumbent Jimmie Wilson Jr. in Tuesday’s 32nd House District primary election.

Riney has previously run for state House and the Board of Commissioners in Washtenaw County. He says he didn’t think he’d run again but felt someone needed to stand up and fight back against what is happening in Washington and in Lansing.

Riney says he can make a difference.

“And when we in Ypsilanti make a difference and we start providing jobs for people, people all across this country are going to say, ‘Wow! What are they doing in Ypsilanti?’ Just like they did for the cars, we can do for the economy.”

The winner of the primary between Riney and Wilson faces the winner of the GOP House primary between Martin Church and Mark Eller.

John Tatar from the U.S. Taxpayer party and Green Party candidate Ryan Sample will also be on the November ballot.

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