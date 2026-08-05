Felicia Brabec is 15th District's Democratic Senate Nominee, Defeating Michael White

Felicia Brabec has been chosen as the Democratic nominee for the 15th Senate District after pulling ahead of her opponent Michael White.

The winner of last night’s Senate primary has a chance to succeed Jeff Irwin, who is term-limited. Washtenaw County Commissioner Felicia Brabec says her years of actively listening and working with community stakeholders to tackle issues such as the environment and affordability built a solid foundation for her campaign.

“Who do we need to talk to and who has ideas? How can we make things better, and reallybeing really steeped in our community was, like that, was our north star for the work that we all did together.”

Michael White, who currently serves as Educate Youth’s President, received about a quarter of the vote. He says he will continue his nonprofit work to advocate that local officials need to do more to address ongoing disparities in Washtenaw.

“I will continue to beat the drum and we will hold all of those in power accountable.”

Brabec is challenging Republican nominee Jason Rogers for the State Senate seat this November.

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