Wilson Jr. cruises to Primary victory, will face three challengers in the fall.

State Representative Jimmie Wilson Jr. cruised to a Democratic Primary win on Tuesday and will face Republican Mike Eller in the November general election.

Wilson easily defeated challenger Bill Riney by a better than three to one margin.

He says he’s appreciative of the voters in his district and them recognizing the hard work he has already put in for the area. Wilson says he’s looking forward to the fall campaign and running against his challengers.

“We can see what our differences are and hopefully the voters will agree that I should serve at least two more years to represent them in Lansing and we still have a whole lot of work to do.”





Eller defeated Martin Church in the GOP Primary. He and Wilson will be challenged by US Taxpayer Party candidate John Tatar (TAY-ter) and Green Party nominee Ryan Sample in the fall.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

