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Wilson Jr. cruises to Primary victory, will face three challengers in the fall.

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 5, 2026 at 2:43 AM EDT
Jimmie Wilson Jr.
Jimmie Wilson Jr. for State Representative
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jimmiewilsonjr.com
Jimmie Wilson Jr.

State Representative Jimmie Wilson Jr. cruised to a Democratic Primary win on Tuesday and will face Republican Mike Eller in the November general election.

Wilson easily defeated challenger Bill Riney by a better than three to one margin.
He says he’s appreciative of the voters in his district and them recognizing the hard work he has already put in for the area. Wilson says he’s looking forward to the fall campaign and running against his challengers.

“We can see what our differences are and hopefully the voters will agree that I should serve at least two more years to represent them in Lansing and we still have a whole lot of work to do.”

Eller defeated Martin Church in the GOP Primary. He and Wilson will be challenged by US Taxpayer Party candidate John Tatar (TAY-ter) and Green Party nominee Ryan Sample in the fall.

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WEMU News michiganMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan LegislatureMike EllerMartin ChurchJimmie Wilson Jr.William RineyAugust Primary2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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