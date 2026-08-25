City of Dexter looking to add fines for false fire alarms

The City of Dexter has been getting a lot of false fire alarms recently and is moving to add punitive fines to repeat offenders.

The city has an ordinance that allows charging a fine for repeated false police alarms, but not fire. Responses from the Dexter Area Fire Department do have a direct financial impact on the city.

Originally, the recommendation was a $3,000 fine for each offense, but council members, like Pavlo Popov, thought that was too high.

“Considering that there are plenty of criminal fees, I guess that people sometimes have to pay if they break the law that are never that level. I do favor having something. It’s just that $3,000 seems way, way too steep.”

Instead, the Council postponed a vote on the new ordinance and asked the administration to set a fee schedule that increases for repeat offenses.

There were 20 reported false fire alarms over a one-year period in Dexter.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

