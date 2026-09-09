Arrest of Detroit man by Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies under review

The arrest of Derrick Tinsley, the 35-year-old man who drove through a police perimeter set up for an unrelated domestic incident, remains under review by the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Internal Affairs department.

An officer is seen on video violently shoving Tinsley to the ground outside the Village Grove apartment complex. This was after he refused to comply with police commands during a barricaded gunman situation.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer says once the review is completed, her department will take appropriate action and continue to reinforce de-escalation practices across the organization.

“We will definitely hold any officer accountable and responsible for conduct that is found in violation of our policy and procedures. We just have to make sure we just follow that process, and we do so impartially and fairly.”

Police used spike strips to stop Tinsley’s vehicle after he drove through a police barricade - twice. Two children were in his SUV at the time.

Tinsley is reportedly considering legal action against the department.

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