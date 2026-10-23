U-M football's "Recycle Bowl" returns, aiming to top 2025's recycling record

The University of Michigan is encouraging recycling efforts with this Saturday’s football game against Indiana University Bloomington.

U-M’s Recycle Bowl is an annual sustainability-themed football game first established in 2023. This year, the university wants to top the world record it set in 2025 with more than 47,000 pounds of recyclables collected during the event. Program Manager Allison Richardson says the event is an effective way to spread awareness to fans.

“Every game is an opportunity to introduce sustainability and reducing waste to fans and I think this just elevates it. Because I know a lot of the efforts target tailgate areas, there’s signage within the stadium, I think it’s just another opportunity to encourage fans to become involved in our sustainability efforts.”

U-M will use clear signage, education staff and athlete-led advocacy on social media to encourage fans to recycle.

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