Washtenaw County Board of Public Works extends WWRA collection contract

Washtenaw County’s Board of Public Works plans to continue its recycling collection contract with several townships with some adjustments.

The assessment for each parcel of residential land in Bridgewater, Dexter, Lima, Lyndon, and Manchester Townships will increase from $31 to $35 annually to fund the Western Washtenaw Recycling Authority. This five-year extension to the program will also see Chelsea’s assessment increase from $53 to $60.

Washtenaw’s Public Works Director, Theo Eggermont, says the enrolled communities rely on WWRA as their sole source of recycling collection.

“Municipalities pass a resolution, essentially asking the county to take this process on. And so, we got those resolutions from the townships and from the city in February or early March. And that starts, in earnest, our process.”

A public hearing will be held at the Chelsea Municipal Building on June 25th.

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