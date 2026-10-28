Ann Arbor looks to clear up food truck ordinance

Ann Arbor may soon be making some changes regarding food trucks in the city.

Under the current ordinance, a location must have at least 20 off-street parking spaces in order to host two food trucks. A few years ago, such a requirement was eliminated for all other permits in the city, but not food trucks.

City Zoning Coordinator Erik Perdonik says they’d like to clear up that inconsistency and line up to be more like other municipalities.

“Kind of looked at what other communities were doing here, kept the same kind of sampling of peer communities, and in this case, found that actually none of the cities of our peer communities were tying the number of food trucks on a site to the number of parking spaces.”

Since the food truck ordinance was first passed, Ann Arbor has only seen 34 applications filed. Each permit is for one year.

The City Planning Commission discussed the possible change during a Tuesday workshop.

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