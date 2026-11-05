Washtenaw County voters came out in record numbers for 2026 midterms

The Washtenaw County Clerk’s Office reports record voter turnout in the midterm elections.

Over 202,000 ballots were cast locally in this midterm election. That’s almost 72% of all registered voters in Washtenaw County.

County Clerk Larry Kestenbaum says the growing number of voters using early and absentee ballots has led to the consolidation of polling locations. He adds that absentee voters also had a notable impact in some races.

“It was very interesting that for Proposal E won with about 55% among early votes. It won about 53% in Election Day votes. But among the absentee ballots, it went down 60-40. The negative margin in absentee ballots sunk the Proposal.”

Kestenbaum says things at polling locations and ballot counting went smoothly, thanks to the nearly 2,000 workers who helped.

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