Supporters of Ypsilanti's Proposal B say it will survive any legal challenge

Supporters of Ypsilanti’s Proposal B are delighted it was approved by voters on Tuesday. They’re confident it will survive any legal challenges.

The proposal requires approval from voters if the city wants to increase the police department budget from the previous year. It was approved by about a 7% margin.

Those who favored the charter amendment say it will bring accountability to the city’s police department.

City council member Amber Fellows says the public has shown it’s what they want done.

“Leaders in the community have often said over the last 10 years that folks in certain areas, especially in the Southside, which is a historically Black community, want more police. And I think that conversation is close to rest now, given that every precinct in Ward 1 supported Prop B with an average of 50% approval.”

Fellows says many residents told her January’s incident on Cross Street, where Ruben Peller was injured and arrested after a lengthy police standoff, was a main reason they supported the proposal.

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