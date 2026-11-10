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Washtenaw County's flu season getting early start

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published November 10, 2026 at 9:36 AM EST
Flu shot
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Flu shot

Flu season has arrived early this year in Washtenaw County.

The 2026-2027 flu season is upon us, about two and a half months ahead of schedule, and a mutated H1N1 influenza virus surging along the West Coast is to blame.

Washtenaw County Health Department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says the good news is the flu shot is a good match for this year's virus strains.

"There are multiple strains of flu, and two of the ones that are emerging as circulating this year are included in that vaccine."

She says activity in the county is currently low to moderate, but a flu shot now can protect you from serious illness.

This year's variants of influenza are expected to affect more teens and young adults.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Health DepartmentSusan Ringler-Cernigliaflu vaccinefluPublic Healthhealth
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
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