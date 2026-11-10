Washtenaw County's flu season getting early start

Flu season has arrived early this year in Washtenaw County.

The 2026-2027 flu season is upon us, about two and a half months ahead of schedule, and a mutated H1N1 influenza virus surging along the West Coast is to blame.

Washtenaw County Health Department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says the good news is the flu shot is a good match for this year's virus strains.

"There are multiple strains of flu, and two of the ones that are emerging as circulating this year are included in that vaccine."

She says activity in the county is currently low to moderate, but a flu shot now can protect you from serious illness.

This year's variants of influenza are expected to affect more teens and young adults.

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