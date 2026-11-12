Ann Arbor DDA testing out trash corrals to tidy up downtown State Street

The Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority is testing out streetside trash corrals along downtown State Street. This initiative comes after numerous complaints from residents and businesses about trash management.

State Street businesses have been putting their waste on downtown sidewalks because they lack alleyway access to have dumpsters.

Sandra Andrade is the Ann Arbor DDA’s Program Specialist. She says this often leads to trash piling up, becoming messy and obstructing pedestrian traffic. She says the DDA launched a pilot program lasting until Monday to address these issues by containing streetside trash behind gated corrals.

“It’s just to clean up State Street and have it look tidier and nicer, hopefully, and it seems to be going well so far. So, we'll just keep monitoring it for the rest of the week and then reach out to people next week to see their overall thoughts.”

Andrade says the corrals could be permanent as early as 2027 if the public views the temporary ones positively.

Sandra Andrade New trash corrals located in the State Street area of downtown Ann Arbor.

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