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Ann Arbor's Sustainable Energy Utility pilot program expands to more neighborhoods

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published November 14, 2026 at 8:05 AM EST
An Ann Arbor receiving new solar panels as part of the SEU pilot program.
1 of 3  — bryant-solar-power-sept-2026-24.jpg
An Ann Arbor receiving new solar panels as part of the SEU pilot program.
Joanna Satterlee / City of Ann Arbor
An Ann Arbor receiving new solar panels as part of the SEU pilot program.
2 of 3  — A2SEU_Bryant_Drone-3.png
An Ann Arbor receiving new solar panels as part of the SEU pilot program.
Joanna Satterlee / City of Ann Arbor
An Ann Arbor receiving new solar panels as part of the SEU pilot program.
3 of 3  — bryant-solar-power-sept-2026-4.jpg
An Ann Arbor receiving new solar panels as part of the SEU pilot program.
Joanna Satterlee / City of Ann Arbor

The City of Ann Arbor is expanding its Sustainable Energy Utility (SEU) pilot program to other customers and areas beyond the Bryant Neighborhood.

Ann Arbor’s SEU has installed solar panels and batteries for more than 90 households around the Stone School and Ellsworth area.

SEU Executive Director Shoshannah Lenski says the utility program is entering its next phase by opening it up to include income-eligible residents. She says residents using SEU have reported being pleased with the service’s affordability and reliability during weather events.

“We know that we're helping folks have sort of more stable, more affordable energy bills, as well as this resilient service in case of an outage.”

The 20 new installations will become operational in the near future. Plans are underway for the SEU to be an energy option for all city residents and businesses in 2027.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Sustainable Energy UtilityShoshannah LenskiutilitiesSolar PowersustainabilityEnergy Efficiencyclean energyenvironment
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
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