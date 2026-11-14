Ann Arbor's Sustainable Energy Utility pilot program expands to more neighborhoods

The City of Ann Arbor is expanding its Sustainable Energy Utility (SEU) pilot program to other customers and areas beyond the Bryant Neighborhood.

Ann Arbor’s SEU has installed solar panels and batteries for more than 90 households around the Stone School and Ellsworth area.

SEU Executive Director Shoshannah Lenski says the utility program is entering its next phase by opening it up to include income-eligible residents. She says residents using SEU have reported being pleased with the service’s affordability and reliability during weather events.

“We know that we're helping folks have sort of more stable, more affordable energy bills, as well as this resilient service in case of an outage.”

The 20 new installations will become operational in the near future. Plans are underway for the SEU to be an energy option for all city residents and businesses in 2027.

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