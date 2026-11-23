TRANSCRIPTION:

Caroline MacGregor: You're listening to 89.1 WEMU. I'm Caroline MacGregor. My guest today is Jay Coghlan. He's executive director of Nuclear Watch New Mexico. And we are talking about the Los Alamos National Laboratory, specifically with regard to Ypsilanti Township, where the University of Michigan is proposing to build a research center on Textile Road. Jay, thanks for joining us, and welcome to the program.

Jay Coghlan: Yeah.

Caroline MacGregor: First of all, tell me how you first got involved in all of this.

Jay Coghlan: Well, I kind of spent most of the 1970s in the mountains looking at Los Alamos Lab across the valley, some 25 miles away. And, yes, the West is best because you can see long distances. But I always kind of wondered what was going on in Los Alamos. And, just as a child, I have vivid memories of the Cuban missile crisis. So we'll leave it at that.

Caroline MacGregor: Here in Ypsilanti Township, there has been a lot of negative pushback against U of M because of their intention to build on Textile Road a facility--the Los Alamos research center. You were recently in the area to discuss all of this. What do you think of what the University of Michigan has said so far about what it is proposing to do? They say they're not going to be building nuclear weapons, but there will be design going on.

Jay Coghlan: That is correct. Now, one of my basic reactions to this whole deal is that it's a real sweetheart deal for Los Alamos Lab. I question what the people of Michigan are going to get out of it. Los Alamos Lab is going to end up with a 100-megawatt facility. So that's not super big, as far as data centers go. But it's still enough electrical energy to power a small city, and that Los Alamos will end up with, again, a 100-megawatt facility that, I'll add, will be 240,000 square feet. The University of Michigan is going to get a 10-megawatt facility for unclassified research, medicine, the good stuff. But the point is, LANL, Los Alamos Lab, is getting 10 times as much, in terms of capacity and working square footage as the University of Michigan is doing. From board minutes that I've seen, Los Alamos Lab is kicking in $300 million. The people of Michigan are basically bearing the cost of what could be an additional $1 billion. So I really got a question. You know, clearly, this is a sweetheart deal for Los Alamos Lab, but what are the citizens of Michigan getting out of it? Now, in all, there's something like 1,500 data centers that have been built or will be built across the country. And again, the recent midterm elections were, in effect, a referendum on this in some congressional districts. It was an electoral issue of rising importance. And let me point out that all of this is happening with little, if any, transparency. And then, my understanding is that the University of Michigan is exempt from having to comply with local ordinance in the allocation of resources in the use of natural land, in the accumulation of power that arguably is leading to technofascism. And I'm going to say, again, the intersection of artificial intelligence leading to command and control of nuclear weapons is a bad, bad mix.

Caroline MacGregor: With regards to transparency, which you just mentioned, the Los Alamos National Lab issued the following statement to Ypsilanti Township residents and members of the broader community. They say the proposal here in Ypsilanti Township for the Los Alamos Lab is for a research computing facility. They call it a multi-disciplinary science and engineering lab. They've played a critical role in the nation's nuclear security since their founding. And they go on to say one of the reasons scientists and engineers work at the Los Alamos is to contribute to the safety and security of the nation and its allies. But they are, again, stating that, in collaboration with the University of Michigan, they say they're not developing nuclear weapons. But you mentioned to me earlier just the fact that they would be designing them. That has serious implications.

Jay Coghlan: Well, to go back to that subject, they won't be producing nuclear weapons here.

Caroline MacGregor: Right.

Jay Coghlan: Now, of course, the lab trumpets how it's working for national security. Let me point out that much of this will, again, be for the new designed nuclear weapons. The U.S. has conducted something like 1,100 full-scale tests, primarily out in Nevada. We have a safe and reliable existing stockpile. Wouldn't you think that the last thing you'd want to do is to introduce uncertainties into that stockpile? So what this data center in Ypsilanti Township is going to help to do is the formulation of new designs, again, that can't be tested because of an international testing moratorium or alternatively could prompt the U.S. to return to full-scale nuclear weapons testing.

Caroline MacGregor: Now, they go on to say the facility would use advanced computing to model complex systems, run sophisticated simulations and analyze massive data sets. The capabilities can accelerate discoveries, they say, across many areas of science, including cancer, surgery outcomes, drug discovery, predicting extreme weather. You know, those things seem good on the surface. Again, do you think they're not being transparent here?

Jay Coghlan: Oh, this is the same old fluff that I've heard for decades! Now, I like to describe myself as the Watergate school of politics, which means, "Follow the money." And this comes directly from annual congressional budget requests. The budget now for Los Alamos' total budget annually is $7 billion. Out of that, a full $6 billion is for the core nuclear weapons research and production programs. That amounts to 86% of taxpayer funding for Los Alamos Lab is nuclear weapons, period. So don't give me this fluff about the other things that you do. And this is critical because we are barreling headlong into a new nuclear arms race that will just be further catalyzed by new designed nuclear weapons that Los Alamos is designing and producing. Let's review a little bit of recent history where Trump engineered $1.8 trillion in tax cuts for the ultra-rich, where Medicaid is being slashed, et cetera, et cetera. To add to this, there is a $2 trillion, quote, "modernization" program for nuclear weapons. And what it involves is the wholesale remake--what's the term?--the "extreme makeover" of nuclear forces where the taxpayer is going to bear the cost of new missiles, new submarines, new cruise missiles, and new stealth strategic heavy bombers. And that's Pentagon money. That's two-thirds or so of the $2 trillion. The other third is what we're talking about here with the nuclear weapons laboratories. And here, again, I state, is a sweetheart deal for a nuclear weapons laboratory that is already swimming in money and funding for its nuclear weapons programs have more than doubled. The federal government is building now nuclear weapons production facilities expected to be operational until around the year 2080. And, I would point out, this is in contradiction to the 1970 non-proliferation treaty, which required the nuclear weapons states to enter into negotiations leading to disarmament, and that has never even begun to happen.

Caroline MacGregor: What happens when Los Alamos fails to meet environmental or safety requirements?

Jay Coghlan: What happens? Boy, I have personal experience with this! I'll tell you what happens is they bring out their team of highly paid lawyers, paid for by the taxpayer, to delay and obstruct. And my organization, Nuclear Watch New Mexico, oddly enough, is going through that today as we speak. What happens is they try to run roughshod over the public. They try to roughshod over the New Mexico Environment Department. And, at times, Los Alamos has downright lied. It has stated publicly that plutonium from lab operations have never been found in the Rio Grande or principal river. Rio Grande means "big river." That was despite earlier studies that found that plutonium, laboratory plutonium, had migrated downstream 17 miles. I could go on with a number of incidences like that. And let me tell the locals here in Ypsilanti Township what they already know: do not trust Los Alamos Lab and what they say!

Caroline MacGregor: Jay Coghlan, executive director of Nuclear Watch New Mexico, thank you so much for joining us today.

Jay Coghlan: You're most welcome!

Caroline MacGregor: This is your community NPR station, 89.1 WEMU.

RESOURCES:

U-M/Los Alamos Project

Nuclear Watch New Mexico

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