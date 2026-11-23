Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels is facing a $450,000 deficit and is in need of financial support.

President and CEO Barbara Niess-May says Meals on Wheels is losing its funding from the United Way. It’s also seeing a large drop in federal dollars.

Altogether, it’s a loss of $150,000 for next year.

Niess-May recently appeared in front of the Ypsilanti City Council and Washtenaw County Commissioners asking for help.

“This year, we're on track to deliver more than 145,000 meals. Next year, we expect to serve about 165,000. Each meal costs $12. We are doing all that we can.”

Niess-May didn’t provide any figures to either elected body regarding how much financial support she had in mind.

Ypsilanti currently does not provide funding to Meals on Wheels. The organization does collect dollars through the county’s Older Persons Millage.

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