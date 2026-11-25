Ann Arbor’s five-kilometer Turkey Trot will return this Thanksgiving Day with a few tweaks.

The run will begin at the corner of Main St. and Washington with a start time of 8:45 a.m.

Trevor Step is the race director for the Turkey Trot. He says the new course is a bit easier to maneuver through.

“So we changed the course up a little bit. In the past, there has been kind of a hard turn at the start/finish, and we were able to move the start right onto Main Street, so the first almost mile is a straight shot on Main Street, which kind of curves around. It’s not just a boring straight street or anything, but we figured out a good route for this year. ”

Step also says that the new course offers a holistic experience of downtown Ann Arbor.

"It’s a cool tour of downtown Ann Arbor. We go up by – or down, I guess – by the Big House, and we’re kind of all around campus over there. And we start and finish right in downtown Main Street. So you get to see a little bit of everything in town.”

Around 4,000 runners are expected to participate. At the finish line, they will be met with hot chocolate, cookies and the opportunity to take photos with Santa.

Step also says this year’s Santa is a singing Santa who will perform the event’s National Anthem.

Registration for the race is still open at theturkeytrot.com with a $55 entry fee. Race day signups will also be available provided there are open slots.

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