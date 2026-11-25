Food Gatherers is preparing for increased demand for food assistance services as federal changes to food programs continue to roll out.

Food Gatherers is spending 30% more on food and 53% more on fuel as food and health benefits continue to change.

CEO Eileen Spring says less food is also coming in from the federal government. She says Food Gatherers received only 1.6 million pounds of food this past fiscal year, compared to nearly four million pounds in fiscal year 2021.

“We are purchasing more food to fill that gap caused by the decline in USDA food. So, people need us more, and the costs that we are facing to get food to them have increased.”

Spring says Food Gatherers will uphold its community commitment and help those hit by benefit cuts avoid choosing between food and other expenses.

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