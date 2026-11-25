Heightened stress, grief, loneliness and changes in routine can contribute to significant stress over the holidays.

Not everyone shares enthusiasm for the holidays. Feelings of sadness and loneliness can be acute at this time of the year. And nearly nine in 10 U.S. adults admit they feel stressed, with over 60% of those living with mental illness reporting feeling worse around the holiday season.

Washtenaw County Health Department spokesperson Beth Ann Hamilton says the problem is widespread.

“I’m also reminded that we have so many students that live in Washtenaw County, and this is finals time and lots of tests. You know, just lots of personal and professional demands all at once that can be really hard.”

People often mourn traditions after the passing of a loved one or major life changes. And financial or other stress related to the pressure of family gatherings, gift-giving, travel, hosting and packed schedules contribute.

Hamilton says if you're overwhelmed, immediate help is available. Call the county’s “Wish You Knew" campaign at (734) 544-3050 or call/text 988.

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