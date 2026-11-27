The Ypsi Freighthouse in Ypsilanti’s Depot Town will serve as a hub for local vendors and nonprofit organizations to connect with the community during Small Business Saturday.

The Ypsi Artisans Holiday Market started six years ago after small business owners got together over shared hardships of selling online.

Market coordinator and creator Angela Scott says the market is an accessible place for Ypsi’s small business owners to find a successful start to the holidays.

She says the market being unable to use the Freighthouse for free has led to the difficult decision to charge vendors a registration fee starting this year. She says she’s working to find ways to help entrepreneurs who can’t afford the new fee.

“Now, I'm chasing grants sometimes and doing, I think, doing, like, nonprofit-type work. But what people see when they come into the market, that has not changed.”

Scott says the market’s vendors and its shoppers reflect the community and its diversity.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter).

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org.

