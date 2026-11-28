The Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation is advancing new priorities and recommitting to older ones through a new initiative called SEEDS.

SEEDS is an acronym for strengthening community voice, equity, expanding rural reach, developing the next generation and securing the future through impact investing.

The Reverend Dr. Shannon Polk is the foundation’s president and CEO. She says focusing on rural areas of Washtenaw County is a newer pursuit for the foundation, as is impact investing.

“We understand that Washtenaw County, like so many communities, is changing and evolving. And we want to make sure that we stay on the cutting edge.”

The emphasis on rural communities is one of the foundation's newest priorities. Polk says it's already resulted in new projects such as a playspace in Manchester.

“This is part of our investment in all of Washtenaw County, because we understand that we have linked fates. What happens in Manchester impacts what happens in Ann Arbor and vice versa. And so we want to make sure we're making those investments across the community in education, in our seniors, in food security and the like."

Impact investing means using capital to create positive social outcomes as well as a financial return. Polk says impact investing allows the foundation to re-deploy its funds in the community as soon as they’re repaid.

“We have a committee that looks at how they can take additional dollars and invest them in low-interest loans, focusing on small business creation, small business support, looking at investment in child care as well as housing.”

Polk says the foundation began impact investing six to seven years ago. Its impact investments have supported projects like the nonprofit Apple Playschools in Ann Arbor and the Dorsey Estates affordable housing development in Ypsilanti.

Polk says the SEEDS framework will help to shape the foundation’s next strategic plan in the new year.

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