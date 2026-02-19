13-car train derailment in Pittsfield Township leads to road closures

A train derailment occurred early Wednesday leading to road closures that are expected to last several days.

13 cars of the train derailed in the 5500 block of Marton Road in Pittsfield Township around 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.

No one was injured, and no vehicles were involved.

Payeur Road between State Street and Marton Road will be closed, possibly for several days. Morgan Road between Venture Drive and Stone School Road will also be closed.

Police say none of the cars were carrying hazardous materials.

The Ann Arbor Railroad said it is investigating the incident and actively working to clear the scene and return the railroad to normal operations.

