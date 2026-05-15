Providing cultural enrichment for over 30 years: Ypsilanti Community Choir presents its Spring 2026 concert

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Ypsilanti Community Choir

Ypsilanti Community Choir Spring 2026 Concert

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Caroline MacGregor: This is 89.1 WEMU. I'm Caroline MacGregor. And today, we are going to be talking about the Ypsilanti Community Choir. The choir is going to hosting its spring concert tonight. More on that later in the program, but right now, I want to introduce you to our guest, Ariel Toews-Ricotta. She is the Music Director for the Ypsilanti Community Choir, and she also serves as the Music Director of the Livonia Youth Choir. Welcome to the program, Ariel!

Ariel Toews-Ricotta: Thank you so much for having me today!

Ariel Toews-Ricotta Ypsilanti Community Choir Music Director Ariel Toews-Ricotta.

Caroline MacGregor: Ariel, I believe your association with the Ypsilanti Community Choir initially started when you served as guest conductor for one of their spring concerts. Is this right?

Ariel Toews-Ricotta: That's right! I started with them back in January of 2006, which seems like a very long time ago now. But I was meant to be an interim conductor for the semester, while their current conductor and director was taking care of health concerns that she was going through at the time.

Caroline MacGregor: I see. So then, you were appointed as music director for the YCC the following year. Is that correct?

Ariel Toews-Ricotta: Yes. In the fall, it was decided that Denise would not be able to return as the Music Director, and I was approached by Carl Klafke early that fall if I would consider remaining and if I would continue on conducting the Ypsilanti Community Choir as their Music Director, and I accepted.

Caroline MacGregor: And just for our listeners' sake, I just wanted to give a bit more about your background. You hold a master's degree in band. Tell me a little bit about your background if you would.

Ariel Toews-Ricotta: Sure. So, I have a bachelor's in flute performance from the University of Denver. And it was there that I discovered a love of conducting. And I was able to spend time with both the wind ensemble conductor there and the choral director and really fell in love with both areas. But when I auditioned at the University of Michigan, it was for the wind conducting program with Michael Haithcock, which is one of the top conducting schools in the nation. And I was lucky enough to be accepted. And so, I came to the University of Michigan and spent two years working with Professor Haithcock in the band world. And then, I was very lucky to be able to spend a year studying with the choral department, Jerry Blackstone and Theo Morrison, for a third year. And so, I graduated with a master's in conducting with a focus in wind and choral.

Caroline MacGregor: Incredible credentials you have! And you bring all this experience to the Ypsilanti Community Choir, which I believe has really grown over the years.

Ariel Toews-Ricotta: Yes! I think, at our height, we reached just over 60 singers, and then, of course, COVID happened. And currently, we are around between 50 and 55 members now, so we've rebounded since our COVID time. And so, it's really been wonderful to watch this program grow and change as membership has changed a little bit. It's truly been an honor and a blessing to be a part of it!

Caroline MacGregor: If you would, tell me a little bit about the history of the Ypsilanti Community Choir. I'm fascinated to know how people came together, how long it's been in operation. And, yeah, basically, how did this all start?

Ariel Toews-Ricotta: The choir was founded by Denise Rae Zellner, who was a member of the Ypsilanti community. And she recognized that there was a need for a community choral group. She was also a member of the Ypsilanti Players, a local theater group at the time. And she started calling some musician friends and colleagues in 1983 to come together because she needed to complete a master's project as part of her music degree at the University of Michigan. That then grew into her planning and preparing to try and form a choral group for the Ypsilanti community. And in 1983, they actually sang a few tunes with the Ypsilanti Community Band at their July 4th concert. And that fall, she mailed 70 flyers out to recruit members to form a choir, and she got three replies back. But that did not stop her. She called friends. The Ann Arbor News ran a call for singers and a story on her. And in January of 1984, 40 singers came to the First Baptist Church of Ypsilanti to have their first official rehearsal, and they made their first appearance as the Ypsilanti Community Choir on March 15th. And ever since then, the choir has been in existence.

Caroline MacGregor: Are all the members of the choir from Washtenaw County?

Ariel Toews-Ricotta: We have members from Washtenaw, Wayne, and Lenawee County, so all around, all around. And I think it's important to note that, as part of Denise's vision, that it was important to her that there be a community ensemble where anybody could come and participate. So, since its founding, we have not auditioned any members for our choir. Anybody can come and sing.

Caroline MacGregor: It sounds that it's a little informal in that way, but yet, you have some of the most amazing singers and a combination of people, young and old.

Ariel Toews-Ricotta: We really do! Our membership has grown in that way. We have singers who have a lot of experience, both in instrumental and choral singing. We have ensemble members who come, and they just love singing in the shower. And they thought, "Maybe I'll dry off and come and join the choir." And then, we've got all the way from college-age students up through retirees. And as I've watched over the last couple of years, our membership has really grown in just the different age groups, different experience levels, and it's really been amazing to be a part of.

Ariel Toews-Ricotta The Ypsilanti Community Choir.

Caroline MacGregor: And it sounds extremely inclusive to everybody. Tell me about where you actually rehearse.

Ariel Toews-Ricotta: We rehearse at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, which is right off of River Street in Ypsilanti, just behind Depot Town. When I first started in the choir, I was actually a music director at that church, but they had been rehearsing there for several years prior.

Caroline MacGregor: Are they quite committed? Do people show up every week without fail or is that ever an issue?

Ariel Toews-Ricotta: You know, we have members that have been in the choir since 1983. I think I still have some original members that were there when the choir started, and they continue to come. And we ask people to make at least 50% of the rehearsals. If they start missing more than that, then they're really losing a lot of the time that we're taking to learn music, and it can be really hard. But these people come together every Thursday, and they share their time and their passion, and what they're able to do with those two things is just incredible. People keep coming back year after year, which is wonderful. And so, we do see a lot of dedication and commitment to this organization.

Caroline MacGregor: As far as the community goes, it truly seems to be just such a wonderful, positive experience for those who perform in the choir, as well as the audiences who have the joy of hearing you all.

Ariel Toews-Ricotta: I think if I was to say what our main mission is, it is to provide a place for all to come to create music, to make music with others, and to have a place in the community where anybody can come to a concert. Our concerts are free. You can come enjoy an evening of music and fun and to really celebrate just coming together.

Caroline MacGregor: And I believe one interesting fact here is that you are actually a full-time nurse, aren't you?

Ariel Toews-Ricotta: I am. I am a full-time nurse at the University of Michigan. I ended up going to a nursing school doing the second degree program. And so, yeah, I'm also a nurse now, which is kind of funny when I think about it. But I will say I come to choir Thursday nights, and I can be so tired from working all day. And then, I come there, and 9:00, the end of our rehearsal time, comes so fast, and I always think, "You know what? I could go on for another hour," because working with the choir with our members, it's just that invigorating for me and bringing another part of life into your soul where you can really celebrate life and be a part of creating something especially after a long day or a hard day in the unit. So, I'm very blessed!

Caroline MacGregor: Tell us quickly if you would about the 2026 Spring Concert coming up tonight.

Ariel Toews-Ricotta: Well, I'm really excited for this concert! We will be singing some favorites. We will singing a collection of songs from "The Sound of Music." We will being singing some Gershwin pieces. We are actually singing an Irish folk song. We're singing a piece by Aaron Copeland and then a really fun piece by Gwyneth Walker called "Deep River" that actually involves us doing cool things to sound like water. And then, in addition, we will be having a violin player as a guest on our concert. And then, my Livonia Youth Choir will be singing with us, and I'm really excited for that. It's been a collaboration that I've really looked forward to for several years now. And so, I think it's really going to be a fun night with a wide array of different music genres for all to enjoy.

Ypsilanti Community Choir / Facebook

Caroline MacGregor: Okay. And where is it taking place and the time?

Ariel Toews-Ricotta: It will be at 7.30 PM at Towsley Auditorium at Washtenaw Community College in the Morris Lawrence Building.

Caroline MacGregor: Well, it's been wonderful to talk with you, Ariel! And thank you very much for joining us today!

Ariel Toews-Ricotta: Well, thank you so much for having me! It's been wonderful to be a part of this and to speak with you as well!

Caroline MacGregor: And for more information on the Ypsilanti Community Choir Spring Concert tonight, visit WEMU.org. This is 89.1 WEMU-FM Ypsilanti.

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