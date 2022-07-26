creative:impact - For Mary Kerr, it’s Destination Ann Arbor or bust!

Creative industries in Washtenaw County add hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy. In the weeks and months to come, 89.1 WEMU's David Fair and co-host Deb Polich, the President and CEO of Creative Washtenaw, explore the myriad of contributors that make up the creative sector in Washtenaw County.

David Fair / 89.1 WEMU Deb Polich, President and CEO of Creative Washtenaw, at the WEMU studio.

TRANSCRIPTION:

Deb Polich: Welcome to creative:impact on 89 one WEMU. I'm Deb Polich, president and CEO of Creative Washtenaw and your host for creative:impact. Thanks for tuning in on Tuesdays to hear our conversation with creative guests rooted in Washtenaw County and explore how their businesses, products, programs, and services impact and add to our local life, place, and economy. It's summer in Michigan, and that means vacation and getaways. Tourism is big business in Michigan, and the arts and creative industry is one of those key reasons. Mary Kerr is Washtenaw County's doyen of destination marketing and tourism. That's all about to change as she steps down as the president and CEO of Destination Ann Arbor after a stellar 27 years. Mary, welcome to creative:impact. It's an honor to have you here.

Mary Kerr: Oh, it's wonderful to be here.

Deb Polich: So, you know, Mary, you know this community and all it has to offer residents and how it attracts visitors. I'm curious, though. What attracted you and brought you to greater Ann Arbor in the first place?

Mary Kerr: Well, actually, I've been here most of my adult life. My father's company moved to Ann Arbor, and so, I went to school here and Eastern and I've stayed and raised a family. So, I love the area, and I'm very committed to the community.

Deb Polich: So, that's great. I actually don't know if I knew that you'd been here that long. But how did you eventually find yourself working in travel and tourism?

Mary Kerr: You know, I started my career working as a manager in a local restaurant, and it was a natural fit for me to move over to the Convention and Visitors Bureau in Ypsilanti. I was there for five years, and, of course, then I moved to Ann Arbor and took the position as president and CEO of, at that time, of course, we had a different name, but today, of course, Destination and Arbor.

Deb Polich: And what's the charge of a destination marketing or travel and tourism bureau?

Mary Kerr: We're a destination marketing organization, and our role in the community is to promote tourism, to tell our story--to tell our local story-- to the media and the traveling public and attract conventions, meetings, and, again, leisure travelers to the area.

Deb Polich: And what would you say are the key draws to people for coming to the greater Ann Arbor area?

Mary Kerr: Oh, that's a very good question. We know that people come here. Number one reason is to visit. The number one reason is to visit family and friends. Number two reason is, of course, the Ann Arbor Art Fair. And so, that makes it really a great opportunity for people to enjoy the community and to learn more about it. And, of course, we do have major draws in our local colleges and universities---University of Michigan, Eastern Michigan University.

Destination Ann Arbor / Facebook U-M Graduate at Michigan Stadium

Deb Polich: Absolutely. You mentioned arts and culture. Of course, that's a key interest here at creative:impact. You mentioned the Ann Arbor Art Fair. That's huge. But there's also a lot of smaller things, you know, outside of the city of Ann Arbor. Can you mention a few of those that that you find is, you know, are draws?

Mary Kerr: Absolutely. And we're very involved with many of those events as well. We mentioned the Ann Arbor Art Fair, Chelsea Sounds and Sights, Dexter Days, all of Washtenaw County, Saline Summer Fest in Milan, Let's Chill Winter Festival, Manchester Chicken Broil, the John E. Lawrence Summer Jazz Series this summer and Thunder Over Michigan, and, of course, ypsiGlow. Also, all of the wonderful arts and cultural attractions, museums, and so on. So, we have a pretty rich, culturally rich community.

Deb Polich: And your connection to arts and culture is both professional and personal. Steven, your late husband, was an inspiring art teacher and artist in his own right. Did he help you discover any artistic destinations to promote?

Mary Kerr: Oh, absolutely. My husband was very--Steven was--committed to the arts community and very locally tied into it. And so, he introduced me to so many things in our communities. That's where I also I gained my attraction and my passion for arts and culture in Washtenaw County.

Deb Polich: Such a team the two of you make. And made. 89 one WEMU's creative:impact continues. I'm Deb Polich, and my guest is Mary Kerr, who is retiring after 27 years leading Destination Ann Arbor, our local travel and tourism bureau. Mary, lots of communities want to be a travel or a tourism destination. Some even develop or pick themes or try to mimic other destinations. How important do you think it is that a destination actually be very authentic to who they really are?

Mary Kerr: I think that people--and especially today with the changes in a little bit in travel and tourism--people are traveling closer to home and enjoying local attractions. So, it's really important as to who the destination is. And we're very well-known, obviously, as I mentioned, the University of Michigan, but also a rich arts and cultural community.

Deb Polich: Most certainly. And, you know, in your almost three decades in this business, what have you seen change over that time?

Mary Kerr: Specifically, here in Washtenaw County, when I first started, as you mentioned several, several years ago, we had a number of natural attractions here. And the community has grown also as a dining destination. And the number of events that happen here each year, it's really important that we maintain the integrity of that community and those wonderful attractions.

Destination Ann Arbor / Facebook Downtown Ann Arbor

Deb Polich: And as we maintain and we look to the future, what are you looking forward to doing with what I might consider more unstructured time?

Mary Kerr: That's a very good question. But I assure you and I assure everyone that I'm going to be very busy with family and friends and maintain my commitment to the community and stay involved as well. That's some of my immediate plans, and I'm sure that will keep me very busy.

Deb Polich: I expect so. And, surely, the community wants to thank you for your outstanding leadership. Is there a big retirement celebration being planned?

Mary Kerr: There is. I will have one first with my board of directors and our team--our wonderful, wonderful team at Destination Ann Arbor. And followed by later in August, it's a virtual retirement and going away celebration.

Deb Polich: The modern way to celebrate retirements is by virtual Zooms, right?

Mary Kerr: Oh, absolutely. Absolutely.

Deb Polich: Well, listen, Mary. I want to thank you and Destination Ann Arbor for being a great partner for the arts and creative industries, especially throughout your career. And I would have to say it's been great working with you personally. I know this isn't goodbye, and we'll be seeing you enjoying all that our community has to answer. But I want to wish you the absolute best and thank you for being on the show.

Mary Kerr: Oh, it's my pleasure, as always.

Deb Polich: That's Mary Kerr, who is retiring after 27 years of stellar leadership at Destination Ann Arbor, our local travel and tourism bureau. Find out more about Mary and Destination Ann Arbor at WEMU dot org. This is creative:impact. I'm Deb Polich, president and CEO of Creative Washtenaw, and your host. Mat Hopson is our producer. Please tune in next Tuesday when we welcome another creative watch our guest and this, your community NPR radio station, 89 one WEMU FM Ypsilanti.

