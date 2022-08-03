Fawn Armstrong, Karl Barr advance to general election for open 14-A District Judge seat

The open seat was created when Judge Kirk Tabbey retired. It covers all district court matters for Washtenaw County with the exception of the city of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti Township. Armstrong received the most support in the 4-way race with 34 percent of the vote. She is an assistant prosecuting attorney with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office and U.S. Army veteran.

“People know me because of the work that I’ve done. Not because of what I say I want to do, but what I have done.”

Barr finished second with just under 30 percent of the vote. He is Ypsilanti’s assistant city attorney and has worked as a private attorney for more than two decades.

The winner on November 8th earns a six-year term on the bench.

