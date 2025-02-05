OTGYpsi: 'Feed the Need Sensory Zone' moves to help special needs community in Ypsilanti

Resources:

Concentrate Ann Arbor

Rylee Barnsdale's Feature Article: Ypsi organization creates calming mobile environment for people with special needs

Feed the Need Sensory Zone

Feed the Need Sensory Zone Events

Feed the Need Sensory Zone on Facebook

Feed the Need Sensory Zone on Instagram

Transcription:

Rylee Barnsdale: You're listening to 89 one WEMU. I'm Rylee Barnsdale, and this is On the Ground Ypsi. Creating inclusive spaces for individuals with sensory needs is at the heart of Feed the Needs Sensory Zone, a Washtenaw County nonprofit making a big impact in the area and beyond. From launching Michigan's first sensory trailer to working with like-minded organizations to provide sensory-friendly accommodations for all, the organization is working to make everyday spaces more accessible. Joining me today is Tiana Haygood, the founder of Feed the Need, to talk about these initiatives and how they're fostering a more inclusive community here in Ypsi. Hi, Tiana! Thanks so much for being here today!

Tiana Haygood: Thanks for having me!

Rylee Barnsdale: So, for those who aren't familiar with Feed the Need and your work, can you start by telling us just a little bit about the mission at the nonprofit and what inspired you to launch the organization in the first place?

Tiana Haygood: Well, our mission is to make just our community, as a whole and beyond, more accommodating for those dealing with sensory sensitivities or sensory challenges, whether they be from autism, those that have traumatic brain injuries, dementia, anyone that can benefit from a setting that is more inclusive and calming to their needs in order to regulate them and enable them to really embrace life and embrace the fun things that we have in the community. We started this in 2021. I have a son who is 11, and he is on the autism spectrum. And my family, we love going out. We love going to parks, playgrounds, just whatever.

Rylee Barnsdale: Sure.

Tiana Haygood: Right, right. But over time, we noticed that he had a more and more challenging time regulating himself when he would get overwhelmed, when there are a lot of people around, a lot of noises, a lot of smells, just a lot going on. So, over time, we found that it was just easier, just to be honest, to just make a safe space at home. But, obviously, you want to go out. You want to enjoy things as a family, right? So, we're like, "How can we how can we take this out?" Then the pandemic hit.

Rylee Barnsdale: That changed everybody's plans.

Tiana Haygood: Yeah, the pandemic just shut everything down. And so, that's why, in 2021, when the world started opening up again, we're like, "Okay, let's do this!" We had a group of educators and like-minded parents and we're like, "Let's start creating some solutions to some of these problems. Let's make these safe sensory spaces." So, everyone can just enjoy life.

Rylee Barnsdale: In this sensory trailer that Feed the Need recently put out for the first time. This is the first kind of sensory area of its kind here in Michigan. You know, the sensory trailer idea I found exists in a couple of other states. It's the first time we're seeing it in Michigan. And I'm curious about what the process of developing that kind of looked like. And also, obviously, what folks think about it? How is it being received so far?

Tiana Haygood: Well, so originally, the thought was to create a sensory bus. Those ideas, those have been out there for a while.

Rylee Barnsdale: Yeah.

Feed the Need Sensory Zone Feed the Need's Sensory Trailer.

Tiana Haygood: But the demand for the sensory spaces is just so great. And we're like, "Okay, well, how can we just put it out there quicker?" So, you can kind of see out there that there are a lot of people using trailers for various things. So, we're like, "Why don't we just make a mobile sensory room, put it in a trailer and let's get this out to the community as as soon as possible?" We've reached out to several other organizations, just to see if we can bounce some ideas off each other. And one of the things that we found is that there are not a lot of local organizations that cater to the actual communities that we live in. So, it was kind of a homespun approach. We bought the trailer at a great, great price, and we took the ideas from the community, from polling office social media, from speaking to different educators, speaking to different parents, and, of course, speaking to the individuals that we're trying to serve. You know, obviously, you need their input.

Rylee Barnsdale: Sure.

Tiana Haygood: And we just put all these ideas together and just built this thing. It's not that super profound.

Rylee Barnsdale: Yeah.

Tiana Haygood: I'm trying to make it sound better than it is, but, honestly, we just wanted to feed that that need and fill that void.

Rylee Barnsdale: Sure.

Tiana Haygood: So, that's how the sensory trailer came to be. And it has taken off! There's so much demand for it. Honestly, I would love to just expand as soon as possible because we're getting calls from all over the state and even outside of the state because, honestly, to my knowledge, it's the first trailer in the region, not just the state of Michigan. But, yeah, that's kind of how that came to be.

Rylee Barnsdale: You mentioned the cost of the trailer and how that was very affordable for Feed the Need to, you know, tackle that project so quickly. Is that part of the reason why you pivoted from bus to trailer? Is it just the price?

Tiana Haygood: It was a big reason!

Rylee Barnsdale: You mentioned the demand for these kinds of spaces. Did that also factor into that decision?

Tiana Haygood: Yes, definitely! The bus, it would have taken years of planning and fundraising. You know, of course, if there's a lovely donor that would love to just give tens of thousands of dollars, that would be great. But we are a community-based organization, and we are here in Ypsi. And Ypsi has a lot to offer. But at the same time, income-wise, we don't necessarily generate the same type of funding that larger national organizations would bring in.

Rylee Barnsdale: Sure.

Tiana Haygood: So, we wanted to do something that is specifically catered to us that we can grow from here. And that's why we steer towards the trailer as opposed to the bus.

Rylee Barnsdale: And the mobile sensory room isn't the only project that Feed the Need has expanded on in the past...would you say year?

Tiana Haygood: Yeah.

Rylee Barnsdale: I would love to know a little bit more about the sensory den project as well. This is on your website. And I'm curious about how that kind of differs from the service of the trailer and what the difference in impact might look like, as a group that is asking for the trailer to come to an event versus building a sensory den in their building.

Feed the Need Sensory Zone Feed the Need's Sensory Den.

Tiana Haygood: Right. So, the sensory then idea came about. You know, we wanted to take the sensory trailer but make a more permanent space inside of libraries or schools or restaurants, churches, things like that to where, say, for example, I take my son out, I know that I can take him to the library and there's a safe space there.

Rylee Barnsdale: Sure.

Tiana Haygood: But with the trailer, we have to schedule in advance and make sure we have the proper staffing and make sure the trailer is equipped and gassed and everything like that.

Rylee Barnsdale: Right.

Tiana Haygood: So, there's a little more cost when it comes to the trailer. But once you get the den inside your facility, it's there. And the den is more about building community and building access. Just the thought of knowing that, if I go to this restaurant, there's a safe space. It just gives me so much liberty and enables me to enjoy the experience even more. I met with another organization. We met them through an effort with the Autism Alliance of Michigan.

Rylee Barnsdale: Okay.

Tiana Haygood: And we just hit it off. They're called "Audapt," which is autism adapting.

Rylee Barnsdale: Right. Okay.

Tiana Haygood: And their mission is pretty much the same as mine. They want to make affordable, accessible accommodations. And they came out with this sock. Oftentimes, individuals with autism or a cognitive disability have challenges with independent living skills. So, they created an affordable and accessible solution. With that mindset, I'm like, "Wow! They would be perfect to partner with to really bring this sensory design idea to life!" Affordable and accessible. Mike from Audapt is an engineer, and he's actually the brains behind the whole operation. So, he does the hard part. I make it look pretty. So, we came together. Two organizations--it's all about collaboration. It's not competition. We just want to get these sensory dens out. We want to get these sensory-friendly accommodations out and benefit the community and beyond.

Rylee Barnsdale: This is WEMU's On the Ground Ypsi, I'm talking with Tiana Haygood, the founder of the Washtenaw County nonprofit, Feed the Need Sensory Zone. So, Tiana, as you mentioned, speaking about the collaboration with Adapt and the sensory den, as well as the work with the sensory trailer, there is this really large emphasis on community engagement and ensuring that anybody in these everyday spaces, regardless of their relationship to sensory issues, can feel safe and accommodated if need be. Why is that aspect of allowing ensuring that folks feel able to participate in the community? Why is that such a massive part of the mission at Feed the Need?

Tiana Haygood: I mean, if you look at today's climate, politically or socially, there's a lot of strife and there's a lot of contention. But what we need is unity, safety, security and pride in ourselves and our family. We just want to bring everybody together. And our way of doing that is making sure that those that are oftentimes overlooked have that safe space, make sure that families can stick together, stay together, spend some time together and just build life.

Rylee Barnsdale: What does the future look like for you right now?

Tiana Haygood: Well, we are extremely excited. We have a couple of initiatives that, if you follow our social media, you'll see some of them roll out in the next few months. But definitely, we plan to upgrade and update our sensory trailer. Right now, it does not have air conditioning. That's one of our big things that we want to do this year, so we can be out longer.

Rylee Barnsdale: Sure.

Tiana Haygood: And hopefully a little heat. Let's add some heat to it!

Rylee Barnsdale: Well, Tiana, I want to thank you so much for joining us here today and for sharing about this incredible work that Feed the Need is up to!

Mat Hopson / 89.1 WEMU Feed the Need Sensory Zone founder Tiana Haygood and Concentrate Media's Rylee Barnsdale at the WEMU studio.

Tiana Haygood: Right! Thank you so much for having me!

Rylee Barnsdale: For more information on today's topic and links to the full article, visit our website at wemu.org. On the Ground Ypsi is brought to you in partnership with Concentrate Media. I'm Rylee Barnsdale, and this is your community. NPR Station 89 one WEMU FM Ypsilanti. Celebrating 60 years of broadcasting at Eastern Michigan University!

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

