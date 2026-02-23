Washtenaw United: UWSEM no-cost tax preparation services available to those making under $69,000 per year

ABOUT MEGAN THIBOS:

Megan Thibos is Director of Community Impact Innovation at the United Way for Southeastern Michigan, where she leads the strategic vision to increase economic mobility and equity in the Detroit metro region. Megan is an innovator who loves to dream big while also getting things done.

In her five years at United Way, she has launched more than a dozen pilot programs, partnerships, and other initiatives to create sustainable pathways to economic prosperity for those who lack such access.

In 2022, she was recognized by Crain’s Detroit as a Notable Women in Nonprofit honoree. Previously, Megan has served in the Mayor’s Office at the City of Detroit, in the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and at nonprofits serving low-income populations.

Megan holds a master’s degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School, where she focused on the economic and social forces that perpetuate poverty.

David Fair: This is 89.1 WEMU, and today, we're going to talk taxes and tax assistance. 'Tis the season, as they say! I'm David Fair, and welcome to this week's edition of Washtenaw United. Now, paying taxes can be a true hardship for those working at lower income levels. For some, just paying for tax preparation services can lead to difficult household choices, like food or medical care. Today, we're going to talk about the help that is available in Washtenaw County and the difference it's made to household living income through the years. Our guest is Megan Thibos, and she serves as Director of Community Impact Innovation at the United Way for Southeastern Michigan. And it's nice to talk with you again, Megan!

Megan Thibos: Great to be here! Thanks for having me!

David Fair: Well, having just done my own taxes, I can attest that it can be expensive to hire someone to do it thoroughly and properly. Megan, I suspect there are a lot of folks who think they don't qualify for this qualified tax assistance service when they actually do. What is the criteria?

Megan Thibos: Yeah! So, we are offering expert, IRS-certified tax preparation assistance at no cost to any individual or a couple in Washtenaw County that made less than $69,000 in 2025. So, that's an individual income if you're not legally married, or that would be a joint income if you are legally married. So, again, less than $69,000 in 2025, you are eligible for expert tax preparation assistance at absolutely no cost to you.

David Fair: I'm curious that when affordability is an issue, do many people simply choose not to file taxes at all?

Megan Thibos: They do, David, and that's a problem because about one in five eligible households miss out on benefits that they have earned because they didn't file the taxes. So, we want every single household to qualify to file their taxes and claim every single dollar that they are owed.

David Fair: Now, we can talk about this in very broad terms, and in some cases we will, as we progress through the conversation, but there's also a very personal nature to these kinds of stories. I'm sure you've heard the stories from those who do the free tax preparations about this significant change that earned credits have made for a person or in a family's lives. Do you have a favorite story that you've hear over the years about that kind of impact?

Megan Thibos: It can be really huge. I don't have a particular story, but because they're all kind of the same theme, right? Someone comes in, they are afraid that they might owe, or they don't think that they're eligible. And then, the sort of expression on their face of relief, joy, and possibility when they find out actually they've got a refund coming to them, and that refund can be thousands of dollars. In some cases, it can be upwards of $10,000, particularly for someone who might be making, particularly on those lower income levels, $20 or 30,000, someone with a couple of kids. You could be looking at a refund of more than $10,000. And that is a night-and-day difference for that family. That's money you can use to buy a car, fix a car.

David Fair: Pay for childcare.

Megan Thibos: Make it down payment on a house.

David Fair: Yeah.

Megan Thibos: So many options!

David Fair: This is Washtenaw United on 89.1 WEMU, and today, we're talking with United Way for Southeastern Michigan Director of Community Impact Innovation, Megan Thibos. Now, we're in year three of the expanded earned income tax credit in Michigan, and you just talked about some of the potential financial impacts. Is that the primary responsible factor for getting someone the biggest refunds possible?

Megan Thibos: There's a couple of options, right? So, the earned income tax credit, that is a both a federal and state tax credit. So, there's a federal tax credit and then, the Michigan earned income tax credit it actually serves as a match for that federal credit. So, for every dollar that someone qualifies for at the federal level, they qualify for an additional 30% or additional 30 cents on the dollar, at the Michigan level. And that's five times what it used to be, so that's a big boost to those refunds. And that is the eligibility criteria for that earned income tax credit is literally anybody who made money by working in 2025, who is of that low to moderate income range could be eligible. It's a sliding scale, so the exact eligibility points depend on a few different factors, but both folks with children and those without qualify for the earned income credit. We also have the child tax credit, which is particularly for families with children. With both of these tax credits, it's important to understand that the children in question do not have to be your biological children. So, if you are a grandparent raising grandchildren, if you're an aunt or uncle who's raising a niece or nephew in your home, if you have a foster child in your house, if you are looking after a child in your home providing the majority of their financial support for at least half the year, you very likely qualify for both the earned income tax credit and the child tax credit. So, those are big important tax credits. But there are others as well at the state level. There's the Michigan Homestead Property Tax Credit, the Michigan Home Heating Credit. So, again, anyone who made less than $69,000 in 2025 is eligible for our no-cost expert tax preparation assistance. Come on in and find out what refund you are due.

David Fair: You mentioned, and I found it to be a staggering figure, that only one in five eligible people actually take advantage of what is available to them. Let's kind of put some of this in broader context. The information I have is that 1,350 Washtenaw County residents did take advantage of the no-cost tax preparation services last year. Do you know what the total savings were?

Megan Thibos: It was about $2.3 million that we claimed for those 1,350 people who took advantage of our services last year. So, that's about $1,700 on average per family. And, again, for some families, it can be well into the thousands.

David Fair: And it's up by $700,000 from the year prior. Do you anticipate, that as more word gets out, that we're going to continue to see the increase in what comes back to residents of Washtenaw County and then, ultimately, back out into the community?

Megan Thibos: Yeah. I mean, we hope to bring in lots more folks this year. We are in our second year of expanded services in Washtenaw County. So, tax appointments are available five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday. And so, the more folks we can bring in to take advantage of this service, the more funds we can provide. The amount per family might or might not go up. I mean, it really just depends on the individual circumstances of the folks coming in. But certainly, that aggregate refund amount, we'd like to see that in the $4-5 million range. We went up from $1.6 million last year to $2.3 million this year. So, we're hoping to improve again this year, and we need the help of everyone who's listening to this radio broadcast right now to make appointment for yourself, make an appointment for a friend, tell a friend, tell a family member. Again, anyone making less than $69,000 in 2025 is eligible for those services.

David Fair: WEMU's Washtenaw United conversation with Megan Thibos continues. Megan is Director of Community Impact Innovation with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan. How is it that the partnerships work to create a no-cost tax preparation service being offered to so many people? And it's not only in Washtenaw County, but Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties as well.

Megan Thibos: Yeah, that's correct. So, these services are authorized by the IRS. So, we at United Way are serving as the host and the outreach partner. So, the appointments are available at our offices on Platt Road. We have an operational partner, a really fantastic non-profit by the name of the County Aid Society. They've been doing taxes for over 50 years. They're one of the best in the country at this work. And then, we have many, many outreach partners throughout the Washtenaw County region and the community, so local non-profits. We've been doing this road show now for several months, trying to get all of those non-profits, government agencies, anybody out in the community that's coming into contact with community residents who might qualify. We are letting them know about our services, so that they can let their clients and their constituents know about their services. And then, we also provide appointment scheduling online. So, getthetaxfacts.org or call 211 is how you can schedule an appointment. Again, we have appointments available five days a week.

David Fair: You know, in the past, I've had the opportunity to talk to some of the volunteers who do these tax preparation services, and they've indicated that not only are they gaining a personal reward by seeing the look on people's faces when they realize what is available to them. But they actually end up creating relationships over a period of years that is beneficial to both. Isn't that really what we're doing here beyond saving money is creating community?

Megan Thibos: Absolutely! We have such an incredible crew of volunteers in Washtenaw County. It's amazing! So, you mentioned partnerships. Many of them are with the Ann Arbor Rotary Club and other volunteer organizations around town. They've been through a rigorous training authorized by the IRS. Many of them have been doing taxes for a decade or more. And then, we also have new folks who have just joined in the last year or two. So, yeah, we have a really incredible crew of volunteers who come in every day to support this work. And, yeah, it's a really special experience to be able to set someone's fears aside and let them know that good news that, hey, you're getting a tax refund! So, yeah, it's really positive for everyone!

David Fair: Well, thank you for taking time to talk with me today, Megan, and for spreading the word that where help is needed, help is available.

Megan Thibos: Thanks so much, David!

David Fair: That is Megan Thibos. She is Director of Community Impact Innovation with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and has been our guest on our regular Monday feature, Washtenaw United. For more information and links to accessing all you need to find out about no-cost tax assistance, stop by our website at WEMU.org. We'll get you everywhere you need to go. I'm David Fair, talking with you from the Timko Broadcast Center on your community NPR station, 89.1 WEMU Ypsilanti.

UWSEM STATEMENT ON TOPIC:

The federal and state tax codes are the single biggest source of cash benefits for low- to moderate-income families. The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC) provide thousands of dollars per family in unrestricted, flexible cash – and hundreds of millions of dollars across the region. These payments provide a needed income boost which allows families to pay for what they need most. However, families must file taxes in order to claim these benefits. Research has consistently shown that approximately 20% of eligible beneficiaries do not file taxes, leaving millions of dollars on the table in Washtenaw County.

Expert, IRS-certified tax preparation assistance is available at no cost to anyone making less than $69,000 in 2025.United Way for Southeastern Michigan has expanded our Washtenaw County services in partnership with Accounting Aid Society, offering appointments 5 days a week including evenings and Saturdays. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit https://GetTheTaxFacts.org or call 2-1-1.

