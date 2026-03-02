Washtenaw United: Washtenaw County's '#wishyouknew' campaign works to destigmatize mental health issues

ABOUT LISA DERAMOS:

Lisa deRamos is a Communications Coordinator for the Washtenaw County Health Department (WCHD). Lisa leads the Health Department’s Wish You Knew (WYK) mental health campaign that aims to spark open conversations about mental health, reduce stigma, and promote resources for youth and families. She also leads the Health Department’s Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) mental health workgroup comprised of WCHD staff and local mental health organizational partners.

TRANSCRIPTION:

David Fair: This is 89.1 WEMU, and welcome to this week's exploration of equity and opportunity in our community. I'm David Fair, and this is Washtenaw United. Today, the focus is on mental health. Over the decades, we've come to understand the importance of mental health and well-being. There are any number of challenges to everyday mental health, and then, there are the genetic and medical conditions that can make well-being a long-term and even lifelong issue. And of course, there's stigma. It still exists. Today, our guest is going to talk about a program in Washtenaw County aimed at involving the community and creating the conditions necessary for people to live healthy lives through prevention and protection. Lisa deRamos is Communications Coordinator for the Washtenaw County Health Department. And thanks for making time today! I'm grateful!

Lisa deRamos: Thank you, David! Thank you for having me!

David Fair: The program I'm talking about is the "Wish You Knew" mental health campaign. Where did the name "Wish You Knew" come from?

Lisa deRamos: Yes. So, the Wish You Knew mental health campaign was driven by community conversations with Washtenaw County residents. We invited them to talk openly about their mental health concerns or any issues they're experiencing in their community. So, they helped us create this campaign slogan and name.

David Fair: And what does Wish You Knew mean? What do we wish people knew?

Lisa deRamos: Right. So, the aim of Wish You Knew is to spark honest and supportive conversations about mental health between youth and adults. We aim to reduce mental health stigma and share resources for youth and families. And while our campaign is primarily geared towards youth, the campaign promotes many services that can be helpful for people of all ages.

David Fair: So, how exactly are you implementing, to this point, the campaign to reach those who need or want to hear the message?

Lisa deRamos: Right. So, we partner with other community mental health service organizations and with community members to spread awareness about mental health issues, share resources about local services and programs, and bring light to mental health conditions, struggles, challenges, and ways to cope and manage those conditions. We do that through our billboard campaigns, our video ad campaigns and through our social media.

David Fair: And is it hitting its target? Are you getting the response you thought you might?

Lisa deRamos: I believe so. I believe since our campaign revamp in 2024, we've been able to reach a broader audience. We've partnered with a statewide marketing campaign, an agency, who has helped boost our reach. And we have heard from youth that they are resonating with this current revamped campaign.

David Fair: Well, you mentioned the year 2024. Washtenaw County voters originally in 2017 passed the Public Safety and Mental Health Millage then renewed it in 2024. How are you tracking improvements in access and service for mental health throughout the community since?

Lisa deRamos: So, we are primarily a promotional health promotion campaign, so it's not our primary focus to track the outcomes. We defer to the state's 988 suicide crisis line within Washtenaw County, the CMH access line, to track that data. But we have heard from personal stories from youth and families that they've seen our campaign. They identify with it, and they're grateful for it, and they have accessed some of the programs that we've promoted since the campaign revail.

David Fair: Washtenaw United and our conversation with Lisa deRamos continues on 89.1 WEMU. She serves as Washtenaw County Health Department Communications Coordinator. In addition to the Wish You Knew campaign, how is information manifested from that questionnaire and community survey you did back in 2023 on mental health help address what is clearly a pressing need?

Lisa deRamos: Yes. So, in 2023, the Washtenaw County Health Department worked on a community health assessment that engaged Washtenaw County community members in focus groups and surveys to find out what are some of their priority health concerns. And through that, the top three priority areas that were identified for our residents were access to healthcare, access to healthy food, and mental health. So, that is one of our priority areas, especially as of 2023.

David Fair: And community involvement--it's been cited as vital in the work to advance mental health and well-being for our residents and seems central to the campaign; the Wish You Knew campaign. What does that involvement look like from your perspective?

Lisa deRamos: So, with the Wish You Knew campaign specifically, we always invite local community members to collaborate with us on different mental health topics to share their personal stories. And we've highlighted that through our Wish You Knew social media, through our Instagram account. We have collaborated with young people on different health topics to break stigma around mental health, to break down the misuse of mental health terminology, to share their personal stories with mental health struggles, how they've overcome them, how they manage them, and really bring the personal aspect to it. We're not just about data, but about these personal stories.

David Fair: For people who exist in marginalized portions of our community, mental health and well-being can be even more difficult. There are societal and systemic issues that can add to or create share mental health problems. There are issues around prejudice, bias, bullying and personal safety. How is the campaign working to expose and then provide avenues away from those issues?

Lisa deRamos: Yes. So, our health department prides ourselves in centering health equity in everything that we do, and we focus our efforts where they're most needed. And 2023, CDC data have shown that BIPOC youth, or youth of color, and LGBTQ youth report higher rates of experiencing feelings of sadness and hopelessness. So, we want to ensure that especially BIPOC and LGBTQ youth voices are presented. Again, we do that through our social media campaign and through amplifying those voices and sharing local and national resources for those communities. We want to make sure that those vulnerable populations of youth feel seen, heard, safe, and supported.

David Fair: This is 89.1 WEMU's Washtenaw United, and today, we're talking mental health with Washtenaw County Health Department Communications Coordinator Lisa deRamos. And once mental health has been identified, all too many, as we've pointed out, get ridiculed or face some personal and professional stigma for seeking help. I feel like there are generational differences in how we react to mental health issues. I was raised in an environment where it was considered a weakness to need help. My result was I behaved in such a manner, my parents had no choice but to completely reconsider their personal positions and first admit and then ask for help. But still they wanted to keep it quiet that their son was struggling. Acting out happens for a reason, and it does have a purpose. Are we doing better for today's younger people?

Lisa deRamos: Fortunately, I believe so. So, in talking with youth over the years through this campaign work, we've found that youth are more keenly aware of the importance of taking care of their mental health and supporting peers and talking openly about mental health. And we hope that this is in part due to some of the millage initiatives like Wish You Knew and other county resources for youth. Yet, stigma remains pervasive among older generations, maybe like Gen X. And this idea you're talking about--this attitude of just toughen up or just deal with it.

David Fair: Yeah. Rub some dirt on it and walk it off.

Lisa deRamos: Right, right. So, stigma continues to be a significant barrier to treatment. When individuals are ashamed to admit when they're struggling and refuse to ask for help, mental health conditions often go unaddressed until a crisis occurs.

David Fair: You know, sometimes, progress is measured over such a long period of time, it feels like we're not getting anywhere. But I do believe we've made some progress on the matter of eliminating stigma. You think we'll ever get over the hump?

Lisa deRamos: I hope so. And I am encouraged by seeing some of the efforts from youth directly. You know, many of the Washtenaw County Mental Health Millage initiatives include youth directly. So, within Washtenaw County, there are many middle and high school student groups and peer-to-peer clubs that are student-led that promote mental health awareness and education and advocacy for their peers. So, youth are doing the work to educate each other, to support each other. And we look forward to seeing that work continue.

David Fair: Now, I know there are some no-cost and low-cost resources available for those who want mental health assistance, but many will tell you you get what you pay for. How do we address not only the need for more access to care but better quality of care?

Lisa deRamos: So, that is an ongoing struggle that is beyond the bounds of our campaign work. But what our campaign does do is, like we mentioned, we promote those crisis and non-crisis resources. So, we heavily promote 988, the suicide prevention and crisis lifeline. Within the county, we promote CMH's 24-7 access line. And through calling either of those numbers, those professionals can help those individuals in need navigate where to go next and what to do next.

David Fair: Well, the Wish You Knew campaign wants it known that it is okay to not be okay, and it is okay to ask for help. That's certainly not a new concept. Back in 1969, a self-help book came out called "I'm Okay, You're Okay." It was hugely popular at the time, and that was 57 years ago. And there's still stigma associated with mental health and well-being. So, once again, if we do need to reach out and we're not okay, where and to whom should we turn?

Lisa deRamos: Yes. So, again, along with the 988 crisis line that you can call, text or chat, within Washtenaw County, you can also call the CMH access line. It's open 24 hours a day. That's 734-544-3050.

David Fair: Thank you so much for the time in the conversation today, Lisa! I appreciate it!

Lisa deRamos: I appreciate your time! Thank you so much!

David Fair: That is Lisa deRamos, Communications Coordinator for the Washtenaw County Health Department, our guest on Washtenaw United. For more information on mental health resources and the Wish You Knew campaign, pay a visit to our website when you have a minute. It's all there for you. Washtenaw United is produced in partnership with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan, and you hear it every Monday. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89.1 WEMU Ypsilanti.

