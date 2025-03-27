Ann Arbor Sports Commission partners with Special Olympics Michigan for cheer and dance clinic

The Ann Arbor Sports Commission is partnering with Special Olympics Michigan to create an inclusive place for all interested in dance and cheerleading.

Athletes competing in this weekend’s National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Cheer and Dance Championship in Ypsilanti are volunteering as coaches for Special Olympians.

Ann Arbor Sports Commission Director Meaghan Hughes says the event allows collegiate athletes to mentor while giving Special Olympians a chance to try something new.

“Maybe try something different, and see if you’re good at it. And I think it’s so great for the collegiate athletes to able to use this as a mentoring opportunity for them. So, all around, I think it’s a great opportunity for everybody involved.”

Hughes says the collaboration has been well received since it started last year, with even more Special Olympians joining this year to learn cheer and dance.

