Barton Hills to host U.S. Senior Women's Open golf tournament

The U.S. Senior Women’s Open is coming to Ann Arbor’s Barton Hills Country Club this month. On Monday, the United States Golf Association held its Media Day.

It’s the third time Barton Hills has hosted a championship tournament. It hosted the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 1998 and the Women’s Mid-Amateur in 2008.

There will be 26 former champions playing, including five Hall of Famers.

U.S. Senior Women’s Open Director Laura Martinsen says Barton Hills is a great course for the event.

“A Donald Ross design, built in the 1920s. The architecture alone speaks for itself. It’s an appropriate set up for any USGA Championship. But really for the senior women, it’s going to be a great challenge both mentally and physically for this group of ladies.”

140 players aged 50 and older will be participating in the tournament. It’s the eighth Senior Women’s Open and takes place from August 20th-23rd.

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