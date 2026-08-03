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Barton Hills to host U.S. Senior Women's Open golf tournament

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 3, 2026 at 4:20 PM EDT
The U.S Senior Women's Open trophy on display at Barton Hills.
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The U.S Senior Women's Open trophy on display at Barton Hills.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Barton Hills clubhouse.
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The Barton Hills clubhouse.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The bust of course architect Donald Ross at the Barton Hills golf course.
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The bust of course architect Donald Ross at the Barton Hills golf course.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Mike Tirico, NBC's lead U.S. Open play-by-play announcer and Barton Hills member, speaks at the U.S. Senior Women's Open Media Day at Barton Hills Country Club.
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Mike Tirico, NBC's lead U.S. Open play-by-play announcer and Barton Hills member, speaks at the U.S. Senior Women's Open Media Day at Barton Hills Country Club.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
(From L to R) Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll, Michigan State women's golf head coach and Michigan Golf Hall of Fame member; Suzy Green-Roebuck, Michigan Golf Hall of Fame member, Barton Hills member and five-time U.S. Senior Women's Open competitor; Laura Martinsen, Director, U.S. Senior Women's Open at the U.S. Senior Women's Open Media Day at Barton Hills Country Club.
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(From L to R) Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll, Michigan State women's golf head coach and Michigan Golf Hall of Fame member; Suzy Green-Roebuck, Michigan Golf Hall of Fame member, Barton Hills member and five-time U.S. Senior Women's Open competitor; Laura Martinsen, Director, U.S. Senior Women's Open at the U.S. Senior Women's Open Media Day at Barton Hills Country Club.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

The U.S. Senior Women’s Open is coming to Ann Arbor’s Barton Hills Country Club this month. On Monday, the United States Golf Association held its Media Day.

It’s the third time Barton Hills has hosted a championship tournament. It hosted the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 1998 and the Women’s Mid-Amateur in 2008.

There will be 26 former champions playing, including five Hall of Famers.

U.S. Senior Women’s Open Director Laura Martinsen says Barton Hills is a great course for the event.

“A Donald Ross design, built in the 1920s. The architecture alone speaks for itself. It’s an appropriate set up for any USGA Championship. But really for the senior women, it’s going to be a great challenge both mentally and physically for this group of ladies.”

140 players aged 50 and older will be participating in the tournament. It’s the eighth Senior Women’s Open and takes place from August 20th-23rd.

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Sports Ann ArborBarton Hills VillagegolfwomenAthletics
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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