The City of Ypsilanti reports the resignation of its police chief

For the second time in a month, a police chief in Washtenaw County has resigned. Last month, it was Ann Arbor’s police chief. This week comes word that Ypsilanti’s police chief is stepping down.

Word about the resignation of police chief Tony DeGiusti came from the City Administrator, who said DeGiusti was resigning to explore different opportunities.

The city’s mayor, Lois Allen-Richardson, says the news took her off guard.

“Yes, it was a surprise. We know there had been some things that came out at the last council meeting about morale and the number of officers being down."

While she did not have complete details about the morale issue, she says it’s hard to have a good police department when the morale of the department is down.

Allen-Richardson says she thanks the chief for his service and for pushing the accreditation of Ypsilanti’s police department, and she wishes him well.

DeGiusti did not return our calls for comment.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

