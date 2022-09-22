With the cold, it may be time to start worrying about your outdoor plants

If you care about your plants continuing to produce vegetables or flowers, you’ll want to think about protecting them in tonight’s cold.

Officials with the MSU extension service out of Washtenaw County say this will be the second night in a row where temperatures hover at or below 40 degrees locally.

They say those chilly temperatures could pose a problem for your plants that are still producing vegetables or flowering.

“..if it gets below 40 degrees to keep an eye on any plants that would typically not survive a winter in Michigan."

That’s Brent Crain, a consumer horticulturist educator for the extension service out of Washtenaw County. He says if you’re worried about your veggies, you might want to consider harvesting them early and let them ripen inside.

Most herbs, he says, will survive tonight’s cold, except for basil.

Vegetables like tomatoes and peppers that remain uncovered outside, he says, will likely survive, but their development may be muted.

