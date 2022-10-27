Ypsilanti Community Schools calling new zero-emission buses a 'game changer'

Officials at the Ypsilanti public school district woke up to news Wednesday that they will be receiving 10 new zero-emission buses as part of the EPA’s plan to eliminate diesel-polluting buses in the country.

Carlos Lopez, Assistant Superintendent at the Ypsilanti Public Schools, says he was still processing the news through the day. The federal Environmental Protection Agency was awarding them nearly $4 million to put 10 new zero-emission buses in the Ypsilanti school district.

"Saving on the gasoline and the amount we spend on that, but also for the environment for the community and being able to have good air quality here. I think that’s a game changer."

And more buses might help them offer their after school programs and tutoring while still meeting the needs of special needs students.

“Our buses are stretched thin, so this will provide our kids to be able to stay after school and be able to use a late bus to take them home."

Lopez says he hopes to learn more about the timing of the buses when EPA officials come to Ypsilanti High School to talk about the bus program November 2nd.

