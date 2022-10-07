© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

New Ypsilanti District Library branch forming "book brigade"

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published October 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
YDL_View-C_Bldg-Rear.jpg
Ypsilanti District Library
/
ypsilibrary.org
Ypsilanti District Library-Superior Township Branch

The Ypsilanti District Library is adding a new branch, and they are calling on the public to help them move on Saturday.

The YDL has to move all of their books and DVDs from the one-room location in Superior Township to the new 7,800-square foot building down the road at 1900 Harris Road.

To do that, Lisa Hoenig, the director of the Ypsilanti District Library, is asking people to form a “book brigade.”

“Where we will pass books hand-to-hand from the old library to the new, and this really symbolizes what a community effort it has been to get the new library built and open.”

Hoenig’s hope is to attract about 400 people and says it should take about two hours. People interested in participating can register online at the library’s website.

The new Superior Township location is scheduled to open on November 14th.

WEMU News Ypsilanti District LibraryYpsilantiSuperior Townshiplisa hoenigLibrariesbooks
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
