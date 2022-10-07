New Ypsilanti District Library branch forming "book brigade"

The Ypsilanti District Library is adding a new branch, and they are calling on the public to help them move on Saturday.

The YDL has to move all of their books and DVDs from the one-room location in Superior Township to the new 7,800-square foot building down the road at 1900 Harris Road.

To do that, Lisa Hoenig, the director of the Ypsilanti District Library, is asking people to form a “book brigade.”

“Where we will pass books hand-to-hand from the old library to the new, and this really symbolizes what a community effort it has been to get the new library built and open.”

Hoenig’s hope is to attract about 400 people and says it should take about two hours. People interested in participating can register online at the library’s website.

The new Superior Township location is scheduled to open on November 14th.

