Construction wrapping up on Ann Arbor's newest stormwater basin

Work on a new stormwater management project in southeast Ann Arbor is nearing completion.

Officials from the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office say construction has nearly finished on a new, man-made stormwater basin in Churchill Downs Park.

The creek spans roughly three acres and will help divert millions of gallons of water away from a nearby, flood-prone neighborhood.

Water Resources Deputy Commissioner Harry Sheehan says this will have a big impact in the area.

“In a storm, somewhere around a 5- or 10-year storm, or the Dexter tornado event, that storm would not result in a street flooding, and anything larger than that storm would be minimized just because of the storage that would occur.”

Sheehan says work should finish in the next ten days or so once they finish planting new trees and replacing sidewalks and guardrails in the area.

