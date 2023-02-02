EMU Board of Regents has one of two vacancies filled by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

One of the two vacancies on the Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents has been filled by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Marques Thomey replaces Dennis Beagen whose term expired last December. Thomey, a Plymouth native, is an EMU alum. He earned a Bachelors of Science in Aviation Management Technology. He is currently the director of business development and real estate at Wayne County Airport Authority. Thomey has also spent time serving as a City of Plymouth Commissioner and on the board of directors of the EMU Alumni Association. He says he is looking forward to solving problems at his alma mater.

“There are decreased enrollments, there are higher expenses. There needs to be solutions that everyone can work together to find some kind of common ground to face the issues that are challenging.”

If Thomey is approved by the state Senate, he will serve an eight-year term which runs through 2030. A replacement for former regent Michelle Crumm will be announced at a later date.

