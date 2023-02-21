Ypsilanti City Manager's complaint accuses council member of creating "hostile" environment

The Ypsilanti City Manager has filed a formal complaint against a member of the city council claiming he created a “hostile council environment”. It stems from the city manager’s annual review.

It started with comments made by Mayor Pro-Tem Steve Wilcoxen. He publicly stated at the last council meeting that he gave City Manager Frances McMullen a poor review on her last evaluation. According to McMullen, by law, such public criticisms about a member of the staff or a fellow council member is a violation. She says all evaluation discussion is required to take place in a closed-door meeting.

Wilcoxen denies violating the open meetings act or any council resolutions. However, if he is found responsible, the Second Ward council member could face discipline, censure or removal from office. McMullen says the complaint is intended to make a statement.

“I’m not upset with him or anything, I just wanted to send a message to him because I believe we work as a team.”

Wilcoxen said in a statement: “My only reference was to the evaluation document of the city manager, which is a public document open to the Freedom of Information Act.”

