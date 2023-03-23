Emergency Family Hotel Program extended in Washtenaw County

A program housing homeless families in hotels in Washtenaw County is being extended.

The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the eviction moratorium ended late last year. This led to a spike in the number of families experiencing homelessness in Washtenaw County. As a result, the Emergency Family Hotel Program was created to house them in local hotels. It was originally set to end April 1st, but the county is now extending it.

Washtenaw County / washtenaw.org Emergency Hotel Program Update

Washtenaw County spokesperson Crystal Campbell says that there are family shelters, there are rapid rehousing resources, and there are supportive housing resources but there are waitlists.

“In order to access any of those other resources or to be added to one of those waitlists, you have to get an assessment. So, our goal is to get these families assessed so that we can see what other kind of resources will be needed and are needed.”

Campbell says while there is less demand than there was, there are still 89 families involved with the program.

