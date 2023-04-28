Competency hearing ordered for suspect in death of Ann Arbor activist

The suspect in the death of Ann Arbor community activist Jude Walton has been ordered to undergo competency testing.

Jude Walton was a former commissioner of Ann Arbor’s Independent Community Police Oversight Commission and part of the Avalon Housing assistance program.

Ricky McCain is charged with open murder and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration in Walton’s strangulation death earlier this month.

In court on Thursday, McCain’s public defender asked the judge for a competency evaluation before any more proceedings.

Washtenaw County’s Deputy Chief Public Defender, Lorne Brown, was part of the team asking for that testing by community mental health forensics experts.

“At that point, we’ll have a report back determining whether or not our client is competent and whether he should be judged criminally responsible.”

The hearing with those results is scheduled for June 29th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

