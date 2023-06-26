Thousands in Washtenaw County still without power after Sunday's storm

As of Monday afternoon, more than 10,000 Washtenaw County residents are still without power [Check here for updates]. This is after a storm blew through most of Southeast Michigan on Sunday.

There was a tornado watch in effect but none were ultimately reported. Although there were wind gusts close to 60 miles per hour in the afternoon and into the early evening. The wind caused most of the problems with tree branches knocking down power lines. Ben Pinette is Washtenaw County’s emergency operations manager. He says some of the restorations in the Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti area could be a little slow to get back to 100 percent.

Most of these are smaller outages. We’re not seeing a lot of pockets of 500 or 1,000 persons without power. It’s a lot of localized, isolated outages

As of Monday morning, more than 80,000 Michiganders across the state were still without power.

