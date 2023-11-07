November 7th Elections, Washtenaw County: Candidate Races

Patricia Vaillencourt will serve as the first-ever Mayor of the new City of Manchester. Voters in the Village approved a City Charter on Tuesday to become the 7th city in Washtenaw County. Vaillencourt had been serving as Manchester Village President.

Manchester will also have its first city council. The six-member council will be populated by Tuesday winners, Marsha Johnson Chartrand, Cynthia Dresch, Patrick DuRussel, Steven Harvey, Martin Way and Sue LaRocque. Larocque is the newcomer to the process. All the others had been serving as trustees on Manchester Village Council.

Jack Ceo, Jenn Harmount and Charles Lesch were the winners in a five-person race for Saline City Council. Ceo is the only incumbent in the winners group. Each will serve two-year terms.

Chelsea will have three new council members for the next four years. Eric Keaton, George W. Merkel and Beth Morris took the three available seats, outvoting a fourth candidate, Julianne Chard. Keaton has been serving as an appointed council member but this is his first election win.

Milan residents have reelected Ed Kolar as Mayor. Kolar defeated challenger Danette Talbot in Tuesday’s election, Garnering nearly 84-percent of the vote. Kolar will serve a two-year term.

Mary Kerkes won another term on Milan City Council. She’ll be joined by two newcomers. David Snyder and Mathew Stafford won the other two seats being vacated by David Baldwin and Jessie Nie. They chose not to run for reelection. Kerkes, Snyder and Stafford will all serve four-year terms on council.

Laurence Biederman and Vicki Zilke won the two full-term seats on the Milan Library Board. They’ll each serve six-year terms. Robert Chidester was unopposed in winning a partial-term seat on the board. Chidester will serve through the end of 2027.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org