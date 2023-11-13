© 2023 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ypsilanti's old Willow Run Middle School may reopen its doors

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published November 13, 2023 at 7:26 AM EST
Willow Run Middle School
The Ann Arbor News
/
annarbor.com
Willow Run Middle School

Ypsilanti Community Schools is considering a plan to return students to one of their former school buildings.

When YCS merged with Willow Run Community Schools in 2013, the district used the Willow Run Middle School on the east side. Ahead of the 2018-2019 school year, the students were moved to the former East Middle School on Emerick Street.

Now, YCS is exploring the possibility of bringing students back to the Willow Run building on Spencer Lane, which was built in 2004.

The 87,000 square foot facility includes 32 classrooms, an eight-lane swimming pool, a large multi-court gymnasium and an 1,100-seat auditorium.

According to YCS officials, the move could assist the district in its educational expansion. The district was recently awarded a nearly $15 million federal grant to expand its STEAM and International Baccalaureate programming.

If leadership approves the move, students could move in next fall.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ypsilanti Community SchoolsSTEAMInternational BaccalaureateYpsilantieducation
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content