Ypsilanti's old Willow Run Middle School may reopen its doors

Ypsilanti Community Schools is considering a plan to return students to one of their former school buildings.

When YCS merged with Willow Run Community Schools in 2013, the district used the Willow Run Middle School on the east side. Ahead of the 2018-2019 school year, the students were moved to the former East Middle School on Emerick Street.

Now, YCS is exploring the possibility of bringing students back to the Willow Run building on Spencer Lane, which was built in 2004.

The 87,000 square foot facility includes 32 classrooms, an eight-lane swimming pool, a large multi-court gymnasium and an 1,100-seat auditorium.

According to YCS officials, the move could assist the district in its educational expansion. The district was recently awarded a nearly $15 million federal grant to expand its STEAM and International Baccalaureate programming.

If leadership approves the move, students could move in next fall.

