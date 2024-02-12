Ypsilanti Community Schools to dedicate two new playgrounds

The Ypsilanti Community Schools will embrace outdoor education at its early learning centers. The district hopes to utilize the two new playgrounds they plan to dedicate this afternoon.

The Ypsilanti Community Schools will hold a dedication ceremony for two new playgrounds at Ford and Perry Early Learning Centers. The investment follows an assessment found that discovered some of the old playground equipment failed to meet safety standards.

Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross is the district superintendent. She says providing a safe environment for play is vital to early education.

“They can use it right outside their classroom and really be an external classroom, and our teachers and staff will be able to use this facility, this area, with our students."

Zachery-Ross noted that the kids at Ford and Perry will no longer have to cross streets to access a playground.

