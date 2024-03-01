Ann Arbor State Representative spearheads Michigan's new public transportation caucus  

Michigan’s new Public Transportation Caucus held its first meeting this week. The bipartisan caucus aims to identify where funding can be best spent on public transportation statewide.

State Representative Jason Morgan of Ann Arbor co-founded the caucus. He says the group hopes to funnel money towards local public transit agencies to alleviate congestion and work with MDOT on alternatives to expanding highways.

“We as the Legislature need to give them more tools to work with our communities, to reduce traffic volumes and reduce congestion, and save money by not expanding and building more highways. That’s something we have to take a look at."

The Democrat says providing public transportation to urban areas and investing in rapid transit options throughout Washtenaw County is also among his priorities.

