Washtenaw County officially starts Juneteenth celebration week

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 17, 2024 at 6:01 AM EDT
The Juneteenth flag flies alongside the American flag outside the Washtenaw County Administration Building.
The Juneteenth flag flies alongside the American flag outside the Washtenaw County Administration Building.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Eastern Michigan University Upward Bound Director Dr. Roderick Wallace gives the keynote address at Washtenaw County's Juneteenth 2024 ceremony.
Eastern Michigan University Upward Bound Director Dr. Roderick Wallace gives the keynote address at Washtenaw County's Juneteenth 2024 ceremony.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

The Juneteenth flag is now flying above the Washtenaw County Administration Building on Main Street, just below the Stars and Stripes. It’s the fourth year Washtenaw County has commemorated the week of Juneteenth with the flag raising.

On June 19th, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and announced to the Black people there that they had been set free. It was the last group of former slaves to get the word.

Eastern Michigan University Upward Bound Director Dr. Roderick Wallace was the keynote speaker at the ceremony.

“This is a day that signifies more than freedom. It signifies resilience, it signifies resistance, and the enduring spirit of the Black community in Washtenaw County and beyond.”

Wallace says Juneteenth should be about more than just celebrating freedom, but also about building a community where opportunity thrives and diversity is valued.

