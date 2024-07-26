Rite Aid stores all over Washtenaw County and most of Michigan shutting down

Rite Aid is closing nearly all of its stores in Michigan, including most in and around Washtenaw County.

Rite Aid has closed over 500 stores nationwide since it declared bankruptcy last fall and, according to court documents, plans to close two Ann Arbor locations, as well as those in Ypsilanti, Belleville, and South Lyon.

Rite Aid is also closing its Waterford Distribution Center on August 16th.

Rite Aid is among several national pharmacy chains that are struggling. CVS and Walgreens are also planning to close hundreds of stores.

Eric Roath is the director of government affairs for the Michigan Pharmacists Association. He told MLive customers should find out where their prescriptions are being transferred to and to request from Rite Aid to send them to somewhere else if that location is not the one of their choice.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org