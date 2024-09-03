'Project Decoded' helping Ypsilanti's youth prepare for tech careers

The Ypsilanti Housing Commission is celebrating the success of "Project Decoded." The YHC is looking to do more to prepare young people to find a career.

"Project Decoded" engages its teen participants by integrating their gaming interests with learning computer coding and video game design. It’s been very successful.

In its first year, two participants secured internships, and another has a teaching role in the program.

Social Worker Sergio Hernandez helped create the project. He says next they’ll be moving into virtual reality design.

“It’ll be kind of like you’re actually there, like creating the stuff using virtual headsets, so that’s kind of going to be the next step as far as the curriculum goes.”

YHC Director Zachary Fosler says thanks to a $200,000 grant from the State of Michigan, they will be putting in a state-of-the-art gaming and computer center.

