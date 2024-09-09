© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washtenaw County completes purchase of vacant school as site for new rec center

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 9, 2024 at 5:47 AM EDT
Cheney Academy of Mathematics & Science
Google Street View
Cheney Academy of Mathematics & Science

Washtenaw County has finalized the purchase of the old Cheney Elementary School. The location will be the home of the long-awaited Eastern Washtenaw Community and Recreation Center.

The purchase price from the Ypsilanti Community Schools is $600,000 plus closing costs.

County Commission Chairman Justin Hodge says it was a community effort from state, local and federal governments to get the needed funding for the project.

“We were able to pull together the $30 million to make it happen because local governments, county governments, state and federal governments are working together to make it a reality. So, government does care and can be effective when you have the right people in place.”

$15 million is coming from the state. Another $7 million was allocated by the county through federal COVID relief funds. More dollars were provided by the Washtenaw Parks and Recreation Commission, Superior Township and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersWashtenaw County Parks and Recreation CommissionJustin HodgeSuperior Townshipus department of housing and urban developmentYpsilanti Community SchoolsRecreation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content