Washtenaw County completes purchase of vacant school as site for new rec center

Washtenaw County has finalized the purchase of the old Cheney Elementary School. The location will be the home of the long-awaited Eastern Washtenaw Community and Recreation Center.

The purchase price from the Ypsilanti Community Schools is $600,000 plus closing costs.

County Commission Chairman Justin Hodge says it was a community effort from state, local and federal governments to get the needed funding for the project.

“We were able to pull together the $30 million to make it happen because local governments, county governments, state and federal governments are working together to make it a reality. So, government does care and can be effective when you have the right people in place.”

$15 million is coming from the state. Another $7 million was allocated by the county through federal COVID relief funds. More dollars were provided by the Washtenaw Parks and Recreation Commission, Superior Township and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

