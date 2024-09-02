Washtenaw County's newest recreational center officially breaks ground

This Labor Day weekend saw the groundbreaking for the long-awaited Eastern Washtenaw Community and Recreational Center.

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners kicked off celebrations Saturday marking the official start of the Rec Center’s construction.

Washtenaw County District 5 Commissioner Justin Hodge has high hopes for the community and recreational center. He says creating safe place for Washtenaw County residents to come together and helping them with various community services will improve the local community.

“In our efforts in Washtenaw County to combat community violence as we know that if people have things to do, see a future for themselves, the community is healthier overall.”

Construction is expected to begin this fall in Superior Township with the demolition of Cheney Elementary School.

