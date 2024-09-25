Webster Township secures additional 38 acres of land for preservation

Webster Township has secured a 38-acre conservation easement along the south side of Trail Ridge.

The Webster Farmland and Open Space Preservation Board continues its efforts to preserve over 2,800 acres of land with the recent addition of this 38-acre easement.

Barry Lonik, a consultant for the board, says conservation easements help limit development in areas where impermeable surfaces could prevent water from soaking into the ground.

“By doing these conservation easements, we have the preservation of natural areas, which allow for rain and snow to percolate into the soil, replenish ground water resources, but then also protect the surface waters of the area.”

Lonik adds while developers initially pushed back against the easement purchases, most have since come to support the efforts, using conservation areas to increase the value of nearby properties.

Webster Township plans to secure more easements by early 2025.

